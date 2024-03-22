|
22.03.2024 19:46:55
Meta's Instagram Suffers Outage Worldwide
(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms's (META) photo-sharing platform Instagram was down on Thursday, affecting a substantial number of users globally, according to a report from Downdetector.com.
The outage tracking site, which collects status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform, revealed that more than 5,000 users in the U.S. complained about the issues during the peak of the outage.
According to the report, 70 percent users reported logging issues, 19 percent users faced issues while using the app, and 11 percent users complained of server connection problems.
Earlier this month, Meta-owned platforms Facebook, Instagram and Threads had suffered a massive outage across the world.
Downdetector stated that there were more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook, whereas there were more than 20,000 reports for Instagram.
Many users complained that they were logged out of the social networking platforms. Some were asked to change passwords, while others were unable to refresh Instagram pages. Several users claimed that they were unable to log in to their Meta headsets too.
Meta has not yet issued any official statement explaining the cause of these outages.
Last time the tech giant's sites had faced such similar outage was in 2021 due to some configuration issues.
