28.01.2024 12:13:55
Miljan Gutovic to become new CEO of Holcim
Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Holcim’s Board of Directors appoints Miljan Gutovic as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Holcim, effective 1 May 2024. He will succeed the current CEO Jan Jenisch, who will focus on his role as chairman and will stand for re-election at the AGM in May. Also, the Board has tasked Jan Jenisch to lead the planned US listing of Holcim’s North America business.
Miljan Gutovic, an Australian national, has been a member of the Group Executive Committee since 2018. He served as Head of the Region Middle East and Africa, followed by the Region Europe and Operational Excellence. Under his leadership, Holcim strengthened its market positions while delivering industry-leading margins and making decarbonization a driver of profitable growth. Miljan Gutovic holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and a PhD in Material Sciences and Engineering from the University of Technology in Sydney.
Jan Jenisch: “I am very pleased that the Board has appointed Miljan as the new CEO of Holcim. He is a highly qualified successor who has played an instrumental role in Holcim’s successful transformation to become the leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Miljan has strengthened our business with record profitability in Europe, closing strategic transactions and building winning teams.
“I am honored to stand for re-election as the chairman of the Board and to lead the planned US listing of Holcim’s North America business. I will continue to dedicate all my efforts to the future of Holcim and all our stakeholders.”
Miljan Gutovic: “I thank the Board of Directors for trusting me to lead Holcim into its next chapter of success. As a civil engineer who is passionate about the construction industry, Holcim is the best company to be part of. With decarbonization and advanced technologies transforming how we build, there has never been a more exciting time for our sector. I look forward to working with the Holcim teams around the world to advance our leadership.”
About Holcim
