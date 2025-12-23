Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MindMaze Therapeutics: Consolidating a Global Approach to Reimbursement for Next-Generation Therapeutics



23.12.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Geneva, Switzerland – December 23, 2025 — MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics or the Company), a commercial-stage company delivering evidence-based, precision digital treatments for neurological diseases, today outlined the evolution of its global reimbursement strategy to enable scalable patient access and sustainable commercial growth for next-generation neurotherapeutics.

Building on a decade of clinical development and five years of focused reimbursement engagement, the Company’s approach integrates reimbursed deployment in the United States, national evidence-generation programs in Switzerland, and guideline-aligned engagement in the United Kingdom, creating a coordinated framework for long-term reimbursement durability across major healthcare systems.

Reimbursement Journey: From Vision to Scalable Reality

The MindMaze platform began actively evaluating and engaging with U.S. reimbursement pathways for digital neurorehabilitation in 2020, recognizing that long-term scale in healthcare innovation requires formal reimbursement alignment.

Over the subsequent five years, the MindMaze platform worked closely with clinical partners, payers, and policymakers to demonstrate real-world feasibility and utilization of technology-enabled care. This effort began with early clinic-to-home deployments at Vibra Healthcare hospitals, where MindMaze solutions were used to extend supervised neurorehabilitation beyond inpatient settings into the home, enabling patients to continue high-frequency therapy after discharge and generating real-world utilization and outcomes data that informed reimbursement discussions.

This multi-year body of real-world evidence supported the establishment of a CMS Category III (CAT III) reimbursement code for home-based digital neurorehabilitation—one of the first reimbursement pathways designed to recognize high-intensity neurotherapeutic care delivered outside traditional clinical environments. CAT III reimbursement enables continued real-world deployment while utilization, outcomes, and payer engagement are further evaluated and documented.

What CAT III Reimbursement Covers

The CAT III code enables reimbursement for:

Technology-enabled, clinician-supervised digital neurorehabilitation

High-frequency, high-intensity therapy delivered at patients’ homes

Remote monitoring, therapy adaptation, and patient engagement tools

Data-driven personalization and outcome tracking

Rather than reimbursing hardware alone, CAT III supports a service-based care model, aligning reimbursement with patient usage, therapy intensity, and clinical oversight. This framework allows providers to extend therapy duration and reach more patients without proportional increases in staffing or infrastructure.

Why This Is First of Its Kind

MindMaze Therapeutics’ reimbursement framework is considered first-of-its-kind because it:

Supports high-dose digital neurorehabilitation as a reimbursable clinical service

Enables home-based therapy at scale, not as an exception

Recognizes AI-driven personalization and remote supervision as integral to care delivery

Aligns reimbursement with real-world usage, not rare and episodic clinic visits

This represents a fundamental shift from episodic rehabilitation models toward continuous, data-driven neurological care.

Geography-Specific Reimbursement Strategy

United States (US): Reimbursed Scale Through CMS Category III

In the U.S., CAT III reimbursement provides the foundation for near-term commercial scale. It enables providers to deploy MindMaze Therapeutics’ solutions across post-acute, outpatient, and home-based settings, driving increased patient onboarding, longer therapy duration, and recurring utilization. It also serves as a strategic foundation toward potential Category I (CAT I) reimbursement in the future. Real-world evidence from national programs such as SwissNeuroRehab, and multi-site deployments with hospital partners are designed to support this progression.

“Reimbursement is what allows innovation to reach patients at scale,” said Alexandre Capet, CEO of MindMaze Therapeutics. “Our Category III reimbursement enables expanded patient access and utilization, while our Swiss and international clinical programs generate the evidence required for durable, long-term reimbursement models. Together, these initiatives support our ambition to build a globally scalable, reimbursed neurotherapeutics platform.”

Switzerland (CH): National Evidence Generation via Innosuisse

In Switzerland, MindMaze Therapeutics participates in SwissNeuroRehab, a CHF 11.2 million Innosuisse-backed national flagship consortium involving leading Swiss university hospitals and rehabilitation centers.

SwissNeuroRehab is part of Innosuisse’s national flagship initiatives designed to accelerate innovation with system-level impact:

https://www.innosuisse.admin.ch/en/ongoing-flagships

https://www.swissneurorehab.ch/

As a technology partner, MindMaze Therapeutics supports the deployment and validation of advanced digital neurorehabilitation pathways across institutional and home-based settings, generating high-quality clinical and health-economic evidence aligned with payer and policy expectations.

United Kingdom (UK): Guideline-Driven Market Access

In the UK, MindMaze Therapeutics is aligning its evidence-generation strategy with NICE evaluation frameworks for digital health technologies. Engagement focuses on demonstrating clinical effectiveness, system efficiency, and scalability within the NHS, supporting future reimbursement and adoption discussions.

Positioned for Long-Term Growth

With 27+ completed clinical studies, 11 regulatory clearances across major markets, and a data engine processing more than 1.2 billion data points per month, MindMaze Therapeutics continues to strengthen its position in AI-powered neurorehabilitation.

By aligning reimbursement history, real-world patient usage, and national-scale evidence generation, the Company is building a durable foundation for long-term value creation—expanding patient access today while supporting future reimbursement durability across global markets.

About MindMaze Therapeutics

MindMaze Therapeutics is a Swiss-based, commercial-stage company formed in December 2025 through the business combination of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (Relief) and NeuroX Group SA. The Company develops and commercializes first-of-its-kind digital treatments for neurological diseases and brain disorders. Built on an advanced brain technology platform integrating software, sensors, and telehealth, its solutions are deployed globally across clinics and home settings. MindMaze Therapeutics’ clinically validated neurotherapeutics have demonstrated significant medico-economic outcomes across conditions such as stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and at-risk aging. The Company continues to expand its R&D pipeline into adjacent neurological indications, including multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, and Alzheimer’s disease.

The Company also manages Relief’s preexisting portfolio of clinical and commercial biopharmaceutical assets focused on rare dermatological, metabolic, and respiratory diseases.

MindMaze Therapeutics is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker MMTX and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under RLFTF and RLFTY.

For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com.



Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, among others, business, economic, financial, regulatory, and competitive factors, as well as the Company's ability to execute its strategy. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.