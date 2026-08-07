Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Profit Hike

Mobimo Holding AG: Mobimo with strong operational performance in the first half of 2026



07-Aug-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Mobimo with strong operational performance in the first half of 2026

Rental income increased to CHF 74.2 million – a rise of 2.2% compared with the previous year.

Encouraging net income from development projects and sale of trading properties of CHF 19.5 million – due to strong sales and projects progressing according to plan.

Significantly higher net income from revaluation of CHF 97.2 million across the portfolio – reflecting the high quality of the properties and the operational performance of properties under construction.

Profit rises to CHF 126.8 million – an increase of 15.5% compared with the previous year.

Further letting successes in the Office Tower – refurbishment completed. The outlook for 2026 remains positive – confident of achieving the operational targets communicated at the beginning of the year.

Lucerne, 7 August 2026 – The operating business was successful in the first half of 2026. Mobimo was thereby able to seamlessly maintain the momentum from the previous year. All strategic pillars contributed to this: rental income increased, remarkable profits from developments were realised and the company’s financing position remained solid. The rental income base will continue to grow in the second half of 2026 as a result of portfolio additions.



The operating business was successful in the first half of 2026. The operating result (EBIT) came in at CHF 166.4 million including revaluation (previous year: CHF 144.5 million) or CHF 69.2 million excluding revaluation (previous year: CHF 73.0 million). As a result, profit amounted to CHF 126.8 million including revaluation (previous year: CHF 109.7 million) or CHF 47.9 million excluding revaluation (previous year: CHF 51.5 million).



Revaluation gains in the first half of the year were significantly higher than in the previous year, reaching CHF 97.2 million (previous year: CHF 71.6 million). Of particular note is the contribution of CHF 45.9 million from properties under development and investment properties under construction, which reflects the successful implementation of the strategy and the associated value creation. At the same time, the sustained positive momentum in the transaction market had a favourable impact on the valuation of the investment portfolio. The high quality and attractive locations of the properties in the portfolio of existing properties were once again recognised by the market. The total value of the real estate portfolio increased to CHF 4.3 billion as at 30 June 2026 (31 December 2025: CHF 4.2 billion).



Organic growth in rental income base

The long-term expansion of the rental income base is one of Mobimo’s key strategic priorities. Further progress in this area was made in the first half of 2026. Rental income rose to CHF 74.2 million (previous year: CHF 72.6 million). For the first time, the rental income from the 65 apartments on the Scholer site in Lausen, which were occupied in October 2025, as well as the five existing EMWE properties acquired in August 2025, contributed fully to the result.



The rental income base will continue to grow in the second half of 2026 as a result of portfolio additions. In the Aeschbachquartier in Aarau, the 126 apartments in the Hofhaus (courtyard building) and Hallenhaus (hall building) were completed on schedule. The occupancy of the almost fully let properties was successfully completed at the beginning of August. The Berninastrasse project in Zurich is also close to completion. Letting activities began before the end of the reporting period and demand was encouraging: all of the 16 apartments have already been let or reserved. The occupancy of the new building is scheduled for October 2026.

The foundations are in place for organic growth in rental income over the coming years. For the Nordbau – the final expansion phase in the Aeschbachquartier – 122 rental apartments and additional commercial spaces on the ground floor will be built by the end of 2028. Part of the existing structure will be used for the new building, saving considerable amounts of grey energy. Partial demolition work began on schedule in the first half of 2026.



Successful letting activities of Office Tower

Marketing of the Office Tower in Zurich West is progressing well. Further rental agreements were concluded in the reporting period, meaning that 12 of the 16 floors have already been let or reserved. In particular, the letting of the top three floors to an international IT company from 1 July 2026 underlines the continued strong demand for modern, flexible office space in well-connected urban locations.

Following completion of the conversion, the Office Tower was transferred from investment properties under construction to investment properties, which is reflected in the vacancy rate as at the reporting date. The vacancy rate across the entire portfolio is therefore 4.3% (31 December 2025: 4.1%). However, due to the recent letting successes, we expect vacancies at the end of 2026 to be lower than originally forecast.



Encouraging development and sales performance in the first half of the year

Net income from development projects and sale of trading properties amounted to CHF 19.5 million in the reporting period (previous year: CHF 24.6 million). Due to strong sales and projects progressing according to plan, the company once again posted a strong half-year result. Performance is expected to normalise in the second half, bringing the development and sales result for the full year into line with the long-term average, as forecast. However, demand for residential property remains strong. Mobimo consistently aligns its projects with the needs of the market and offers an attractive range of properties in sought-after regions.

Well-filled pipeline

Implementing value-adding developments and realising and selling projects and condominiums remain a key strategic pillar for Mobimo. The more than CHF 700 million development pipeline for condominiums, along with its targeted expansion, forms the basis for future profit contributions in this segment.

With this in mind, the decision was made to develop some of the planned 150 residential units for the 11,000 m2 “Neutor Oerlikon” (formerly the RAD site) near Zurich Oerlikon railway station as trading properties.



Solid financing situation as a foundation for growth

Mobimo continues to have a very solid financial foundation. With an equity ratio of 47.7% as at 30 June 2026 (31 December 2025: 47.4%) and an EPRA LTV of 43.6% (31 December 2025: 44.1%), Mobimo’s balance sheet remains strong and continues to be sustainably financed for future growth steps.



Mobimo returned to the Swiss capital market in the first half of the year, successfully completing two transactions to secure refinancing. A new Green Bond for CHF 155 million with a term of eight years was issued at the beginning of the year. It was the first bond under Mobimo’s new Green Financing Framework. In March, an outstanding Green Bond issued in 2023 was increased by CHF 50 million to CHF 150 million. These swift and successful placements demonstrate the confidence that investors have in Mobimo and its sustainable corporate strategy, as well as the attractiveness of high-quality Swiss real estate, even in times of geopolitical tensions.



Conclusion of renewal phase on Board of Directors

At the last General Meeting, Sophie Dubuis was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. With her proven experience in corporate development, her governance skills and her strong roots in French-speaking Switzerland, she is an ideal addition to the Board. Markus Schürch succeeded Peter Schaub as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The election of the new Chairman and the appointment of Sophie Dubuis successfully concluded a renewal process on the Board of Directors that had been planned for several years. The Board combines continuity and experience with new perspectives and is therefore ideally positioned to actively support Mobimo’s long-term development.



Outlook remains positive

Mobimo is confident that it will achieve the operational targets for 2026 communicated at the start of the year. It is expected that rental income will grow organically by around 3% and net income from development projects and sale of trading properties will be at least CHF 25 million. The rental agreements commencing in the Office Tower in the second half of the year will also have a positive impact on the vacancy rate, which should fall to around 4% by the end of 2026.

Detailed reporting

›› You can see the 2026 Half-Year Report here.

›› Presentation of the 2026 half-year results:

Date 7 August 2026

Time 10.00 (CET)

Daniel Ducrey (CEO) and Jörg Brunner (CFO) will present the results. The conference can be followed live as a web stream with audio signal via the following link (registration required).

The presentation will be in German with the option for English or French subtitles. It will also be possible to ask questions online (including in English and French).

Upcoming events

12 February 2027: Publication of the 2026 annual results

31 March 2027: Annual General Meeting

If you have any queries, please contact

Contact for analysts and investors:

Stefan Feller, Head of Investor Relations

ir@mobimo.ch

+41 44 397 11 97 Contact for media:

Anthony Welbergen, Head of Corporate Communication

medien@mobimo.ch

+41 44 397 11 86

About Mobimo

With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 4.3 billion, Mobimo Holding AG (www.mobimo.ch) is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 180 employees.