Moderna Aktie
WKN DE: A2N9D9 / ISIN: US60770K1079
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03.07.2026 17:14:15
Moderna vs. Recursion: Which Cutting-Edge Pharma Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the biotechnology landscape shifts toward personalized medicine and advanced computing, investors are weighing established leaders against emerging tech-driven disruptors. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) offer two distinct paths forward.Moderna pioneered the use of messenger RNA to deliver genetic instructions to cells, while Recursion uses machine learning to identify new drug candidates. Both companies are currently operating at a net loss while investing heavily in research, making them high-stakes options for those tracking the future of the healthcare sector.Moderna focuses on developing mRNA medicines that instruct the human body to produce proteins to prevent or treat various diseases. The company is diversifying its pipeline into immuno-oncology and rare diseases through strategic collaborations with partners such as Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) and Recordati. These partnerships are vital for its research and commercialization efforts as it moves beyond its initial focus on respiratory viruses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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