Motorola Solutions Aktie

Motorola Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YHMA / ISIN: US6200763075

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.02.2026 23:28:47

Motorola Solutions Reports Strong Q4 And Record FY25 Results

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) on Wednesday, reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, driven by growth in both products and services.

In the fourth quarter, net sales increased to $3.3 billion from $3.01 billion in the prior-year period. Net income increased to $649 million from $611 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, while earnings per share rose to $3.86 from $3.56.

For the full year, net sales climbed to $11.6 billion in 2025 from $10.8 billion in 2024. Net income reached $2.1 billion, up from $1.5 billion in 2024. Earnings per share increased to $12.75 from $9.23 in 2024.

MSI is currently trading after hours at $425.01 up $3.88 or 0.92 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Motorola Solutions Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Motorola Solutions Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Motorola Solutions Inc. 388,30 5,83% Motorola Solutions Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:07 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04:31 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.02.26 KW 7: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street änderte häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen