|
03.10.2024 07:00:06
NAGRAVISION and Airties Partner to Enhance Consumer Cybersecurity for Homes and Small Businesses
|
Kudelski Group
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
New partnership equips broadband providers to optimize networks, deliver personalized services, and enhance cybersecurity service revenues for homes and small businesses
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, (AZ), USA and Paris, France – October 3, 2024 – NAGRAVISION, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of evolving content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced a partnership with Airties, a global leader of managed Wi-Fi solutions for broadband service providers, to integrate the NAGRA Scout consumer cybersecurity suite. The collaboration will bring NAGRA Scout’s advanced cybersecurity features to the Airties Smart Wi-Fi portfolio, providing homes and small businesses a premium Wi-Fi experience and delivering straightforward access to robust digital protection for all connected devices.
About NAGRAVISION
About Airties
Airties is a leading provider of managed Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. The Smart Wi-Fi portfolio from Airties includes Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud management platform and its companion app; Airties Orbit, a continuous test automation platform; and Wi-Fi mesh extenders. Operators turn to Airties for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers’ broadband experience. Airties’ customers include AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Sky, Telia, Telstra, T-Mobile US, Vodafone, and many others. More information is available at www.airties.com.
NAGRAVISION Media contact
Christina Anderson
Airties Press Contact
Jeremy Pemble
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kudelski Group
|route de Genève 22-24
|1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 21 732 01 01
|Fax:
|+41 21 732 01 00
|E-mail:
|info@nagra.com
|Internet:
|https://www.nagra.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012268360
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2001035
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2001035 03.10.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kudelski S.A. (I)mehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|NAGRAVISION and Airties Partner to Enhance Consumer Cybersecurity for Homes and Small Businesses (EQS Group)
|
27.09.24
|SPI-Papier Kudelski-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Kudelski-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Zürich: SPI beendet den Handel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.24
|SIX-Handel: SPI nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.24
|Börse Zürich: SPI mittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel: SPI-Anleger greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.24
|Dienstagshandel in Zürich: SPI liegt zum Start des Dienstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
23.09.24
|Handel in Zürich: SPI legt letztendlich zu (finanzen.at)