05.09.2024 07:00:01
NAGRAVISION Launches AI Customer Care Agent For Telecoms Operators on AWS Marketplace
The NAGRA Insight Negotiation Agent combines AI and digital twinning technology
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA – September 5, 2024 – NAGRAVISION, the media & entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) today announced that the NAGRA Insight Negotiation Agent, a generative AI powered customer care solution that responds to subscriber enquiries in natural language and negotiates mutually acceptable outcomes leveraging their digital twin, is now available for purchase via AWS Marketplace. The solution is specifically designed for telco operators looking to reduce call center costs in front office areas such as billing explanation, which on its own represents more than 60 percent of call center traffic. The solution utilizes Amazon Web Services (AWS) services such as Amazon Bedrock, which provides a broad set of models and capabilities to build generative AI applications, and is fully integrated with Amazon Connect, an AI-powered contact center.
Mathieu Fivaz, SVP, Data Science at NAGRAVISION said, “The availability of the Insight Negotiation Agent on AWS Marketplace is core to our strategy of making our leading solutions as accessible as possible. Our innovative generative AI and digital twin solution includes the telco-specific intelligence required to reduce churn and optimize revenue, while also offering always-on support for subscribers to negotiate the service package they want. We’re excited to now bring this solution to a global telco audience through our partnership with AWS.”
AWS Marketplace is a digital catalogue with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors. The newly available NAGRA Insight Negotiation Agent offers a proof-of-concept alongside production solutions available through private offers. Core to the AWS Qualified Software solution is its use of the subscriber’s digital twin which ensures that the natural language conversation with the subscriber is relevant to their needs while promoting new services they may also be interested in.
The Insight Negotiation Agent enables telco service providers to:
Click here to visit the NAGRA Insight Negotiation Agent listing on AWS Marketplace.
About NAGRAVISION
NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers, and operators worldwide to launch, monetize, and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turn-key D2C solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information visit www.nagra.vision
Media contacts
Christina Anderson
