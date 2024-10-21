Nebius Group confirms schedule for resumption of trading on Nasdaq and provides further company background information

Amsterdam, October 21, 2024 — Nebius Group N.V. (“Nebius Group” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: NBIS) confirms that the trading of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market is scheduled to resume at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time today.

In advance of the resumption of trading, on Friday October 18, the Company published a detailed investor presentation about Nebius Group and a webcast recording from the group’s Chairman John Boynton and CEO Arkady Volozh.

On October 20, the Company made available supplementary information and responses to key investor questions, and also expanded the Frequently Asked Questions section on the Company's Investor Relations page.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group is a technology company building full stack infrastructure to service the high-growth global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms, and tools and services for developers. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, the Company has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Nebius Group’s core business is an AI-centric cloud platform built for intensive AI workloads. With proprietary cloud software architecture and hardware designed in-house (including servers, racks and data center design), Nebius Group gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services and tools they need to build, tune and run their models.

The group also operates three additional businesses under their own distinctive brands: Toloka – a data partner for all stages of AI development from training to evaluation; TripleTen – a leading edtech platform specialising in reskilling individuals for successful careers in tech; and Avride – one of the world’s most experienced self-driving teams focusing on driverless cars and delivery robots.

