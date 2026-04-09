Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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09.04.2026 17:37:04
Nebius vs. CoreWeave: Accelerating Growth vs. Massive Scale in Revenue
It operates as a technology business that builds full-stack infrastructure, including large-scale cloud platforms and developer tools, to service global workloads. It raised approximately $4.3 billion through convertible notes in March 2026 and signed a long-term infrastructure supply agreement with Meta, though it reported a net income margin of about -110% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nebius
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31.03.26
|Nebius to construct 310 MW AI factory in Finland (EQS Group)
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30.03.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Nebius von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
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26.03.26
|Nebius AI Cloud 3.5 introduces serverless AI to give developers frictionless compute for real-world AI (EQS Group)
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23.03.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Nebius-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26
|Nebius gives VC-backed growth-stage companies a fast track to enterprise adoption in collaboration with NVIDIA (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|Nebius teams with NVIDIA to build cloud for robotics and physical AI (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|Nebius signs new AI infrastructure agreement with Meta (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Nebius von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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