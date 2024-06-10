Neogen Says USDA FSIS Selects Neogen MDS As Primary Method To Detect Salmonella, Listeria

(RTTNews) - Neogen Corp. (NEOG), a provider of food safety solutions, announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA FSIS) has named the Neogen Molecular Detection System (MDS) as its primary method to be used for the detection of Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes testing for meat, poultry and egg products.

USDA FSIS has been using the Neogen MDS for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes for over five years, attesting to the reliability and efficiency of the system.

As part of the new contract, the agency also selected Listeria spp. and the newly available Neogen Molecular Detection Assay 2 - Salmonella Enteritidis/Salmonella Typhimurium.

The Neogen MDS makes the detection of foodborne pathogens simple and fast by utilizing loop-mediated isothermal DNA amplification (LAMP) technology. The Neogen MDS system utilizing LAMP technology provides food manufacturers with speed and ease in identifying these pathogens.

The system simultaneously accommodates individual, pathogen-specific assays, enabling users in meat, poultry, and other food and beverage categories to run up to 96 different tests concurrently for a range of organisms and across various food and environmental samples.