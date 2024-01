Neogen Stock Slips 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Neogen Corp. (NEOG) slipped 4% on Wednesday morning. The company announced the launch of its newest product, SureKill Gel Bait Pro Applicator for pest management.

Currently, Neogen is trading down 4.22 percent, to $17.23 over the previous close of $17.99 on a volume of 975,574. It had traded between $14.44 and $24.10 during the past 52-week on the Nasdaq.

The company said that the newest product features an updated appearance and a unique, thumb-driven trigger in order to reduce hand strain from repeated use.