22.03.2024 05:52:15
Nestle Recalls Mugs Sold With Starbucks-Branded Gift Sets
(RTTNews) - Nestle USA Inc., affiliated to Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle SA, is recalling about 440,500 units of metallic mugs included in 2023 Holiday Starbucks-branded Gift Sets, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The mugs can overheat or break if microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid, posing burn and laceration hazards.
The recall was initiated after the Arlington, Virginia-based firm received 12 reports of mugs overheating or breaking resulting in 10 injuries. These included nine severe burns/blisters on fingers or hands, and one cut on a finger. One incident required medical attention.
The recall involves four gift sets containing a ceramic mug with metallic coating that bears Starbucks branding. They were sold in 11 oz. and 16 oz. sizes.
The impacted mugs were part of one of the gift sets sold during the 2023 holiday season, including Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs, Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug, Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug, and Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug.
The metallic mugs were manufactired in China and sold online and in-store at Target and Walmart, and through Nexcom (military retail outlets) across the United States from November 2023 through January 2024 for about $10, $13 or $20 depending on gift set.
Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled mugs, and either return them to the place of purchase or contact Nestle USA for a full refund in cash or gift card.
In similar recalls, Best Buy last week called back about 287 thousand Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens due to fire, burn and laceration hazards.
