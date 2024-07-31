+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
31.07.2024 22:41:26

NetGear Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - NetGear Inc. (NTGR) released Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$45.175 million, or -$1.56 per share. This compares with -$8.587 million, or -$0.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$21.443 million or -$0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.0% to $143.900 million from $173.413 million last year.

NetGear Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$45.175 Mln. vs. -$8.587 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.56 vs. -$0.29 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $143.900 Mln vs. $173.413 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NetGear Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NetGear Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NetGear Inc. 14,90 1,36% NetGear Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX deutlich leichter -- Asiens Märkte letztlich deutlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verlieren am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich an Boden. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag klar nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen