Next-Generation Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Now Available in Canada

Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM) for people with diabetes, announced today that its next-generation DexCom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System will be available on October 10, 2023, for Canadians living with all types of diabetes ages two and older, including those who are pregnant. Its introduction brings the most accurate CGM on the market*,1 to Canadians, offering users a new way to gain greater control of their diabetes.

"CGM has become the standard of care for diabetes management for good reason,” said André Côté, Vice President and General Manager, Dexcom Canada. "We strongly believe that Canadians who are now able to access Dexcom G7 CGM will immediately benefit from the improved accuracy and easy-to-adopt user experience, while finding comfort in the trusted technology that Dexcom has pioneered. Our top priority will always be to empower those living with diabetes to make more insightful decisions about food, activity, and treatment in a simple and effective way, and Dexcom G7 allows us to achieve that with more impact than ever before.”

As diabetes continues to be one of the most common chronic conditions affecting people in Canada2, the need for more effective and easy-to-use technology has become increasingly important. Dexcom G7 is designed to take the guesswork out of managing diabetes. It offers users the ability to see their glucose levels and where they’re headed at a glance, enabling them to make smarter decisions in the moment to take better control of their diabetes. For a condition like diabetes that is ever-changing and can be unpredictable, CGM is a valuable tool for individuals and families to manage health with confidence.

Engineered with comfort and simplicity in mind, Dexcom G7 is the most accurate CGM system available*,1 and is clinically proven to lower A1C and reduce hypoglycemic events3-8.

Key Features of the Dexcom G7 CGM System:

Easy to wear - the smallest Dexcom sensor ever that can be worn comfortably and discreetly

Easy to insert - simple, painless †,9 one-push applicator with all-in-one sensor – no assembly required

one-push applicator with all-in-one sensor – no assembly required Easy to start: 96% of users said Dexcom G7 was easy to use 9

Fast sensor warm-up time (only 30 minutes)

Real-time glucose readings are sent automatically to a compatible display device ‡

No routine finger sticks § , scanning, or calibration required

, scanning, or calibration required Easy to personalize alerts to match a user’s lifestyle and needs

A predictive alert that alerts users up to 20 minutes in advance of severe hypoglycemia (<3.1 mmol/L), allowing them to act to prevent it

Remote monitoring, enabling users to share glucose data with up to 10 followers ?

12-hour grace period to replace sensor when convenient for the user

The first waterproof CGM available in Canada, may be submerged under eight feet of water for up to 24 hours1,9

Dexcom rtCGM delivers unsurpassed real-world clinical outcomes,10,** making it a top choice for medical professionals across the country. Dexcom users are able to share information with care teams and loved ones in real-time,? through industry-leading remote monitoring and reporting capabilities.

"From what I’ve seen in my practice, people with diabetes are most often looking for a simple but effective solution to management that limits the impact on their everyday life,” said Dr. Ilana Halperin, Chief Medical Information Officer and Endocrinologist, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. "Dexcom G7 delivers on that promise and will allow both patients and healthcare providers to work together on improving their care with a tool backed by health data and proven results.”

The Dexcom G7 CGM System will be available to purchase in pharmacies across Canada as of Tuesday, October 10, 2023. To learn more about Dexcom G7 and how to get started, please visit www.dexcom.com.

About Dexcom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California in the United States, and with operations in Canada, Dexcom has emerged as a leader in diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

* When compared with CGM systems commercially available in Canada as of October 2023.

† Patients reported 94% of insertions were painless (mild, no pain)

‡ Compatible smart devices sold separately. To view a list of compatible devices, go to dexcom.com/compatibility.

§ If your glucose alerts and readings from Dexcom G7 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

? Separate Dexcom Follow app and internet connection required. Users should always confirm readings on the Dexcom G7 app or receiver before making diabetes treatment decisions.

The Dexcom G7 sensor is waterproof and may be submerged under eight feet of water for up to 24 hours without failure when properly installed..

** Based on a retrospective, real-world observational analysis of the Canadian LMC Diabetes Registry.

