NextEra Energy Plans $2 Bln Equity Units Offering

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), on Thursday announced plans to sell $2 billion of equity units in a public offering and expects to grant underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $0.30 billion of equity units to cover over-allotments.

The offering includes each $50 equity unit, which will consist of a forward contract to purchase NextEra Energy, Inc. stock and undivided beneficial ownership interests in two debentures issued by NextEra Energy Capital.

The company said that the net proceeds will be added to the general funds of NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, to fund investments in energy and power projects and for general corporate purposes, including repayment of a portion of outstanding commercial paper obligations.

The debentures include a Series P Debenture due February 15, 2031, and a Series Q Debenture due February 15, 2034, each with a principal amount of $1,000.

Equity unit holders will be required to purchase stock by no later than February 15, 2029, at a price reflecting a 0% to 25% premium to the February 26 closing price, with the final purchase price based on the average closing price over the 20 consecutive trading days ending February 12, 2029.

NextEra Energy closed the regular trading session on February 27, 2026, at $91.99, down $3.12 or 3.28%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price rose to $92.61, gaining $0.62 or 0.67%, as of 12:45 AM EST.