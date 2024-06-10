NICE Accelerates Its Share Repurchase Program and Announces a New $500 Million Share Buyback Plan

NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a new $500 million share repurchase program. At the same time, the Company plans to accelerate the execution of its current $300 million share buyback.

Barak Eilam, CEO, NICE, said, "The new share repurchase program and the accelerated execution of the current program reflect our commitment to enhancing shareholder value, and demonstrates confidence in the strength of our business, the Company's long-term growth prospects and our dedication to delivering returns to our shareholders. By repurchasing shares, we are capitalizing on our strong cash flow and overall financial strength to invest in our own future, signaling our belief in the intrinsic value of NICE. We remain committed to executing our strategic initiatives and driving sustainable growth. We believe that this new share repurchase program is a prudent allocation of capital that will benefit our shareholders and position the Company for continued success.”

Repurchases under the program may be made from time to time using a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, all in accordance with U.S. securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act”). The Company may also, from time to time, enter into plans that are compliant with Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act to facilitate repurchases of its shares under this authorization. The timing and total amount of share repurchases will depend upon business, economic and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, prevailing share prices and other considerations. This program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of ordinary shares and the program may be extended, modified, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion. The Company expects to fund repurchases with cash on hand and future cash generated from its operations.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

