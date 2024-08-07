NICE Actimize Introduces AI-Powered SURVEIL-X Behavior Solution to Proactively Identify Employee Conduct Risk Factors

NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business, today announced the introduction of SURVEIL-X Behavior, the newest AI-powered solution in its market-leading SURVEIL-X Holistic Employee Conduct Surveillance suite. In addition to its surveillance coverage for markets, communications, sales practices & suitability, and conflicts of interest, NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X now provides financial services firms insights into employee behavior across numerous dimensions so firms can proactively identify the driving factors behind conduct risk.

Among SURVEIL-X Behavior’s critical capabilities, the solution alerts managers on certain thresholds, such as not completing compliance training or being the subject of excessive customer complaints. Through awareness and understanding of these sources of risk, managers can take preventative action, such as coaching or re-training an employee, enacting new policies, launching an investigation, or putting an employee or department under heightened supervision.

"Employees are a firm’s most valuable asset, but certain behaviors can negatively impact the firm’s reputation or bottom line,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President of NICE. "Risky behaviors can expose an organization to unnecessary risk. SURVEIL-X Behavior consolidates metrics from many systems into a single behavioral profile to provide firms with a comprehensive understanding of employee conduct.”

Additional capabilities of the SURVEIL:X Behavior solution include:

Ingesting metrics and alerts from hundreds of sources, including HR, customer complaints, access control, learning management, and surveillance systems. This includes alerts generated from anomaly detection, a form of AI capabilities used in the solution to detect atypical patterns in communications or trades.

Leveraging AI capabilities to analyze employee behavior across various dimensions. Any number of behavioral inputs can be aggregated into an overall score, including trading limit breaches, unusual patterns of cancellations and corrections, and aggressive or negative communications detected through Natural Language Processing.

Monitoring such factors as aggressive selling, expense violations, attendance issues, excessive customer complaints, unauthorized access attempts to systems, non-public information breaches, conflicts of interest, vacation violations, and more.

"Most surveillance systems today focus exclusively on individual domains, such as trading or communications, to the exclusion of behavioral factors which contribute to risk and ultimately impact a firm’s reputation, profitability and market valuation. These metrics are traditionally stored in various, fragmented systems, making it difficult to secure a reliable and comprehensive picture of employee behavior,” said Vinod Jain, Strategic Advisor, Capital Markets, Datos Insights.

At a firm’s discretion, NICE Actimize’s Behavior solution allows certain factors to be weighted more heavily in the aggregate score. Risk scores are presented on a visual dashboard, and managers can drill down to view underlying contributing factors. SURVEIL-X Behavior’s dashboards and automated reporting provide insight into areas of concern for individual employees, departments, divisions and teams, and the organization as a whole.

SURVEIL-X Behavior is part of the NICE Actimize SURVEIL-X Holistic Conduct Surveillance suite which leverages AI capabilities to provide unparalleled compliance coverage for online brokers, buy-side and sell-side firms, insurance companies, crypto exchanges, regulators and more.

SURVEIL-X incorporates anomaly detection, Natural Language Processing (NLP), alert prediction, and other AI technologies to enable accurate detection and rapid, thorough investigation of market abuse, inappropriate sales practices, employee misconduct and other compliance issues.

For further information on SURVEIL-X please click here, or e-mail compliance@niceactimize.com.

About NICE Actimize

NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers’ and investors’ assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

