NICE Actimize SURVEIL-X Wins 2024 RegTech Insight Awards Europe for Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution

NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business was named a category winner in A-Team Group's 2024 RegTech Insight Awards Europe for "Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution.” Following its shortlisting by a panel of judges, NICE Actimize and its cloud-based SURVEIL-X Communication Surveillance solution was the recipient of the most online votes in its category derived from reader/online nominations from within the RegTech Insight community and verified by A-Team Group editors and its RegTech advisory board.

The SURVEIL-X Communication Surveillance solution provides comprehensive surveillance coverage for all communication modalities (email, chat, video, and voice), asset classes and languages, in a single cloud-ready solution. SURVEIL-X Communication includes such advanced features as natural language understanding (NLU), built-in transcription, contextual querying, integrated case management and interactive dashboards, along with proven risk detection models which weed out false positives, bolsters efficiency, drives down costs and reduce regulatory risk.

"Financial firms today are feeling the pressure from regulators to be able to accurately and effectively monitor all forms of communications in order to detect and prevent misconduct,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE. "We’re able to bring innovative communication surveillance solutions to market because of the passion and effort of our incredible team, and we thank the judges and voters for the RegTech Insight Awards for their acknowledgement.”

"Congratulations to NICE Actimize for winning the Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution award in this year’s A-Team Group RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2024. These awards celebrate excellence in RegTech solutions, services and consultancy for capital markets across Europe. The winners are selected by A-Team Group’s RegTech Insight community and demonstrate exceptional creativity in building solutions that solve regulatory challenges”, said Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group and host of these awards.

The proliferation of new communication modalities and collaboration tools have made regulatory record-keeping more complex and challenging. To learn more about NICE Actimize’s omnichannel, cloud-based ARCHIVE-X which supports communications archiving, please go to our website here.

The 2024 RegTech Insight Awards honored leading technologies and vendors in a range of regulatory technology categories. The awards evaluation criteria for shortlisting considered depth of involvement in capital markets, relevance of a solution or service to a selected award category, and the potential interest of a solution or service to the publications' RegTech community.

