NICE Copilot Wins 2024 AI Breakthrough Award for Best AI Solution for Customer Experience

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that its Enlighten Copilot has been selected as the winner of the "Best AI-based Solution for Customer Experience” category in the annual AI Breakthrough Awards. In its seventh year, the AI Breakthrough Awards recognize the world’s most innovative companies, technologies and products in the Artificial Intelligence industry with a comprehensive set of award categories that recognize trailblazing AI industry innovators.

NICE’s Generative AI solution for Conversational AI, NICE Enlighten Copilot offers customer service employees a "by-their-side” conversational AI experience, acting as an empowerment booster, producing accurate, informed, brand-specific, prompts and next best actions that are both behavioral and technical. Enlighten Copilot for Agents promotes smarter guided interactions, AI-driven personalized coaching and offloading of repetitive tasks, leading to better employee and customer experiences.

"NICE is writing the next chapter in CX innovation by delivering next-gen augmented and automated intelligence to the CX workforce,” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. "NICE Enlighten Copilot supercharges employee capabilities with advanced skillability, enabling dynamic skills transfer between humans and AI, driving employees to work smarter and faster, but not harder. With new levels of automated intelligence infused into every aspect of CX operations, we are empowering employees to understand customers’ intents and preferences in greater depth than ever before.”

NICE Enlighten Copilot lives inside the CXone Agent workspace to help employees provide better customer experiences in less time. By packaging real-time transcription, knowledge content, purpose-built AI models for CX, and Generative AI, Enlighten Copilot suggests personalized, timely responses that employees can immediately leverage.

Discover how customer service agents become heroes in the digital economy with Enlighten Copilot. To view a video on how Copilot works, click here.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

