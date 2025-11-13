Nice Systems Aktie

Nice Systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 905394 / ISIN: US6536561086

13.11.2025 11:57:34

NICE Ltd. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - NICE Ltd. (NICE) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $144.85 million, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $120.92 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NICE Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $200.79 million or $3.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $731.99 million from $689.96 million last year.

NICE Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $144.85 Mln. vs. $120.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.29 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue: $731.99 Mln vs. $689.96 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.18 - $12.32 Full year revenue guidance: $2.932 - $2.946

