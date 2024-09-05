NICE Named Undisputed Leader for Second Consecutive Year in Metrigy’s 2024 CCaaS Provider Ranking

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been named the undisputed leader in Metrigy’s CCaaS MetriRank 2024 report, out of the top 10 vendors ranked. NICE was also named the top leader last year in Metrigy’s inaugural CCaaS MetriRank 2023 report. In addition to earning the highest possible scores in market share, financial strength, and product mix, NICE received the highest possible score for customer business success including the highest scores for first contact resolution, at 65.6%, and the lowest agent attrition rate. Across the eight customer sentiment categories, NICE received two notably higher ratings relative to the other report leaders, for AI capabilities and value of the service.

Read the full report here.

Metrigy stated in the report, "CCaaS is the fastest-growing contact center platform option, delivering cost-effective services with sophisticated product features for small, midsize, and large companies. Businesses of all sizes are evaluating a migration to more flexible, feature-rich, and cost-effective solutions. Although contact center managers seek modern solutions, they also need highly reliable and secure services, which are ultimately reflected in customer satisfaction.”

NICE’s CXone Mpower is the ultimate CX-aware AI solution bringing together NICE’s award-winning CXone platform with the full Enlighten suite. Metrigy stated, "Mpower is positioned for those companies undergoing a complete CX transformation or looking to increase automation and digital engagement capabilities.” Metrigy also highlighted NICE’s strong financial position among the vendors evaluated stating, "This financial strength places NICE in a unique position among many of its peers, which either are not profitable, or are teetering on the edge of profit and loss with negative operating margins.”

"Given its commanding market share lead, prowess in product development, and financial strength to get it to the next levels, NICE is positioned to maintain its No. 1 position in the CCaaS market," said Metrigy Principal Analyst Diane Myers.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, said, "NICE’s positioning as the undisputed CCaaS market leader for the second consecutive year is a testament to the power of CXone and Enlighten. Together, CXone’s interaction centric platform combined with Enlighten’s native purpose-built AI capabilities are driving businesses of all sizes to deliver exceptional employee and customer experience in the AI era."

