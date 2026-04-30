Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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30.04.2026 17:47:00
Nike Stock Looks Cheap. But Is It?
Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock has fallen a long way. After peaking in 2021, the company has lost more than 70% of its market capitalization. The decline alone makes it look like an opportunity.But a falling stock is not the same as a cheap stock. To understand what Nike is worth today, investors need to look past the price and focus on what has actually changed. Only then can they decide whether the stock is cheap.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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