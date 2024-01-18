Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares

Nordea cancels repurchased shares



18.01.2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST





Nordea cancels repurchased shares

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Total number of voting rights and capital

18 January 2024 at 9.15 EET

Nordea has today cancelled 6,779,548 treasury shares in line with the decision by the Board of Directors. The shares were held for capital optimisation purposes and acquired through share buy-backs.

The cancellation brings the total number of shares in Nordea to 3,521,499,960. The total number of votes attached to the shares is 3,521,499,960.

The cancellation of the shares was registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 18 January 2024.

The company holds 3,103,145 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

For further information:

Ilkka Ottoila, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058

Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 9.15 EET on 18 January 2024.

We are a universal bank with a 200-year history of supporting and growing the Nordic economies – enabling dreams and aspirations for a greater good. Every day, we work to support our customers’ financial development, delivering best-in-class omnichannel customer experiences and driving sustainable change. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us at nordea.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.