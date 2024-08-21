21.08.2024 22:45:21

Nordson Corp Profit Declines In Q3

(RTTNews) - Nordson Corp (NDSN) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $117.33 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $127.89 million, or $2.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Nordson Corp reported adjusted earnings of $138.46 million or $2.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $661.604 million from $648.677 million last year.

Nordson Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $117.33 Mln. vs. $127.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.04 vs. $2.22 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $661.604 Mln vs. $648.677 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.45 - $9.65 Full year revenue guidance: $2,665 - $2,705 Mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordson Corp.mehr Nachrichten