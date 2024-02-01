Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced it will release first quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings on February 21, 2024, after the close of the market. Nordson will host its quarterly webcast on:

Date: Thursday, February 22, 2024 Time: 8:30 AM ET Link to listen: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/320139866

Investors who are interested in listening to the webcast, but are not able to participate during the scheduled time, can access the replay by visiting Nordson's investor website. The webcast will be archived until Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, linkedin/Nordson, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

