Nordson Corporation Board of Directors Increases Dividend 15 Percent, Marking 61 Consecutive Years of Annual Dividend Increases

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 15 percent increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.78 per common share from $0.68. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 27, 2024.

This increase represents Nordson’s 61st consecutive year of annual dividend increases, ranking it among an elite group of publicly traded companies with the longest-running record of consecutive dividend increases.

"As a high quality growth compounder, Nordson has a long and rich history of profitability and cash flow, supporting 61 consecutive years of paying and increasing annual cash dividends to our shareholders,” said Daniel Hopgood, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Our focus on the customer, innovation and differentiation, combined with the Ascend strategy, generates consistent cash flows throughout the cycle and allows us to return value to our shareholders as part of our balanced capital deployment strategy.”

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

