Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
29.10.2025 02:05:00
Nvidia Stock Surged 5% on Tuesday to an All-Time High. Here's Why.
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped 5% on Tuesday to an all-time closing high of $201.03. This increase brings shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) tech leader to a year-to-date gain of 49.7%. For context, the S&P 500 index has returned 18.4% over this period.Tuesday's gain is attributable to Nvidia announcing a slew of new products and partnerships at its GTC Washington event. This is the first time the company has held a GTC (or GPU Technology Conference) in the nation's capital. Its GTC held annually in March in the Silicon Valley is widely considered the world's leading AI event.Here's what investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!