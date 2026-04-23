Schindler Aktie
WKN DE: A0JJWH / ISIN: CH0024638212
|
23.04.2026 06:30:19
Operational momentum continues in 2026
|
Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
For the first quarter of 2026, order intake and revenue reached CHF 2 826 million and
About Schindler
More information
Lars Brorson | Head of Investor Relations
Schindler Management Ltd.
Tel. +41 41 445 32 32
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schindler Holding AG
|Zugerstrasse 13
|6060 Ebikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41414453060
|E-mail:
|corporate.communications@schindler.com
|Internet:
|www.schindler.com
|ISIN:
|CH0024638212, CH0024638196
|Valor:
|002463821
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2313478
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2313478 23-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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