Schindler Aktie

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WKN DE: A0JJWH / ISIN: CH0024638212

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23.04.2026 06:30:19

Operational momentum continues in 2026

Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Operational momentum continues in 2026

23-Apr-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

  • Operational improvement: EBIT reported margin increased to 13.0%
  • Net profit: CHF 262 million, increased to 10.1% of revenue
  • Cash flow from operating activities: CHF 532 million
  • Foreign exchange: significant headwinds
  • 2026 guidance: confirmed

For the first quarter of 2026, order intake and revenue reached CHF 2 826 million and
CHF 2 593 million, equivalent to a growth in local currencies of 2.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Operating profit increased to CHF 337 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 13.0%. The adjusted EBIT margin reached 13.2%. Net profit rose to CHF 262 million, corresponding to a net profit margin of 10.1%. Cash flow from operating activities was CHF 532 million.

 

About Schindler
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators, and related services. Schindler’s mobility solutions move more than 2 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 67 000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 through a 90% absolute reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions in scope 1, 2 and 3 from a 2020 baseline as its long-term science-based emission reduction target, while working to neutralize its residual emissions.

More information
Katherine Lee | Head of External Communications
Phone +41 41 445 36 11 | Mobile +41 79 712 94 99
katherine.lee@schindler.com

Lars Brorson | Head of Investor Relations
Phone +41 414 45 40 36 | Mobile +41 79 543 38 74
lars.brorson@schindler.com

Schindler Management Ltd.
Zugerstrasse 13
6030 Ebikon
Switzerland 


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Schindler Holding AG
Zugerstrasse 13
6060 Ebikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41414453060
E-mail: corporate.communications@schindler.com
Internet: www.schindler.com
ISIN: CH0024638212, CH0024638196
Valor: 002463821
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2313478

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2313478  23-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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