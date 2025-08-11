Orsted Aktie
WKN DE: A0NBLH / ISIN: DK0060094928
|
11.08.2025 07:31:55
Operations well above last year and delivering strong H1 2025 results
|
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
11.8.2025 07:31:43 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Half Year financial report
Today, Ørsted’s Board of Directors approved the interim report for the first half of 2025.
The Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S will call for an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 5 September 2025, with the purpose of proposing that the general meeting authorise the Board of Directors to increase the share capital of Ørsted A/S, with pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders, by way of a cash contribution of up to DKK 60 billion. For further information about the background of the EGM notification, the notification can be accessed here, once released: https://orsted.com/en/media/news. In addition, reference is made to the related announcement published on 11 August 2025: https://orsted.com/en/investors.
Rasmus Errboe, Group President and CEO of Ørsted, says in a comment to the interim report for the first half of 2025:
“I’m satisfied with our strong operational performance during H1 2025, where we saw strong earnings of DKK 13.9 billion supporting our full-year EBITDA guidance of DKK 25-28 billion.
The rights issue announced today will strengthen Ørsted’s capital structure and provide financial robustness in the years 2025 through 2027, during which we’ll deliver on our 8.1 GW offshore wind construction portfolio.
We continued to make good progress across our entire construction portfolio according to plan, with almost 70 % of the offshore wind turbines installed at Revolution Wind and the first foundations installed at Sunrise Wind in the US. In addition, we’ve successfully reached first power at Greater Changhua 2b and 4, which is a significant milestone for the project.”
Executing on our business plan
Firstly, with the contemplated rights issue, and with the positive developments related to the successful farm-down of a 24.5 % stake in West of Duddon Sands in May as well as the obtained project financing for Greater Changhua 2a and 2b, we have taken important steps to ensure a robust capital structure and enable us to deliver value-adding projects.
Secondly, we saw good progress on our construction portfolio across all projects.
Thirdly, we ensured a focused and disciplined approach towards capital allocation, underlined by not continuing with the Hornsea 4 project in its current form, our strategic decision to not participate in the Danish carbon capture and storage (CCS) tenders in the immediate future, and having launched a sales process for a potential full divestment of our European Onshore business.
Lastly, we continued to focus on organisational efficiency and on increasing competitiveness. During 2025 and 2026, we will continue to rightsize our organisation and lower our costs to become more competitive and flexible as part of our winning formula for the future.
Guidance
We maintain our gross investment guidance of DKK 50-54 billion.
Results for H1 2025
Earnings from our offshore sites amounted to DKK 12.5 billion, which was an increase of DKK 1.1 billion compared to the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to ramp-up of generation at Gode Wind 3, compensations for grid delay at Borkum Riffgrund 3, and higher availability. This was partly offset by lower wind speeds.
Profit for the period totalled DKK 8.2 billion, an increase of DKK 7.3 billion compared with H1 2024. Return on capital employed (ROCE) came in at 7.5 %. ROCE adjusted for impairment losses and cancellation fees in H1 2025 was 12.3 %.
For further information, please contact:
Global Media Relations
Investor Relations
The earnings call can be followed live at:
The interim report is available for download at:
Attachments to this company announcement:
Interim financial report H1 2025 (PDF)
About Ørsted
Attachments
News Source: Ørsted A/S
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|DK0060094928
|Category Code:
|IR
|TIDM:
|Orsted
|Sequence No.:
|398412
|EQS News ID:
|2181828
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Orstedmehr Nachrichten
|
07:31
|Operations well above last year and delivering strong H1 2025 results (EQS Group)
|
29.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Orsted präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.07.25
|Ørsted secures project financing for Greater Changhua 2 (EQS Group)
|
07.05.25
|Windkraftunternehmen Orsted stampft Projekt vor britischer Küste ein (dpa-AFX)
|
07.05.25
|Solid operational performance and reached more than 10 GW of offshore capacity while navigating a challenging short-term business environment (EQS Group)
|
07.05.25
|Ørsted to discontinue the Hornsea 4 offshore wind project in its current form (EQS Group)
|
06.05.25
|Ausblick: Orsted informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.25
|Ørsted divests 24.5% stake in West of Duddon Sands Offshore Wind Farm to funds managed by Schroders Greencoat (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Orstedmehr Analysen
|20.05.25
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.05.25
|Orsted Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.01.25
|Orsted Buy
|UBS AG
|21.01.25
|Orsted Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.01.25
|Orsted Buy
|UBS AG
|20.05.25
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.05.25
|Orsted Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.01.25
|Orsted Buy
|UBS AG
|21.01.25
|Orsted Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.01.25
|Orsted Buy
|UBS AG
|21.01.25
|Orsted Buy
|UBS AG
|06.01.25
|Orsted Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.24
|Orsted Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.06.24
|Orsted Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.03.24
|Orsted Buy
|UBS AG
|09.02.24
|Orsted Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.05.25
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.05.25
|Orsted Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.01.25
|Orsted Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.24
|Orsted Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.24
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Orsted
|39,90
|-2,85%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen in China in Grün - Feiertag in Japan
Die asiatische Börsen legen zum Wochenauftakt zu. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Handel am Freitag deutlich fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte unterdessen nahezu unverändert. Die US-Börsen zogen zum Wochenausklang teils kräftig an.