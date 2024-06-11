Oracle Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $3.14 billion, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $3.32 billion, or $1.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.61 billion or $1.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $14.29 billion from $13.84 billion last year.

Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.14 Bln. vs. $3.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $14.29 Bln vs. $13.84 Bln last year.