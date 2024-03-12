12.03.2024 12:55:06

Oracle Rallies In Pre-market On Upbeat Q3 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) are rising more than 13 percent in pre-market trade on Tuesday at $129.32, after reporting better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter, reflecting increased demand for its AI infrastructure.

Net income for the third quarter increased to $2.401 billion or $0.85 per share from $1.896 billion or $0.68 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in cloud services revenue.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $4 billion or $1.41 per share, that beat the average estimate of 22 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.38 per share.

Quarterly revenues were up 7% year-over-year to $13.28 billion. The consensus estimate was for $13.31 billion.

Cloud services revenue increased to $5.054 billion from $4.053 billion last year.

"Large new cloud infrastructure contracts signed in Q3 drove Oracle's total Remaining Performance Obligations up 29% to over $80 billion—an all-time record," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz."

"We expect that 43% of our current $80 billion of Remaining Performance Obligations will be recognized as revenue over the next four quarters, and that our Gen2 Cloud Infrastructure business will remain in a hypergrowth phase—up 53% in Q3—for the foreseeable future."

The company's Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, to be paid on April 24 to stockholders of record on April 10, 2024.

Oracle shares had closed at $114.13, up 1.52 percent on Monday. The stock has been trading in the range of $82.08 - $127.54 in the last 52 weeks.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Oracle Corp.mehr Analysen

12.03.24 Oracle Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.03.24 Oracle Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.03.24 Oracle Overweight Barclays Capital
12.03.24 Oracle Buy UBS AG
12.03.24 Oracle Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Oracle Corp. 116,16 1,50% Oracle Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsen in Fernost uneinig
Zur Wochenmitte tendieren die asiatischen Aktienmärkte in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen