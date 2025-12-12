Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
|
12.12.2025 12:40:00
Oracle Stock Just Tumbled: Here's One Reason Why
Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), once a software company with minimal capital spending needs, has been transformed by the AI boom. The company's strategy is to build AI infrastructure and rent it out to AI companies and other tech giants, capitalizing on the soaring demand for AI training and inference workloads.Image source: Getty Images.Oracle has more than half a trillion dollars of future revenue in its backlog, including a $300 billion multi-year deal with OpenAI. When that deal first came to light, shares of Oracle surged. If everything goes according to plan, the company's revenue growth over the next few years is set to accelerate greatly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
