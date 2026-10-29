O Reilly Automotive Aktie

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WKN DE: A1H5JY / ISIN: US67103H1077

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29.10.2026 07:19:59

O'Reilly Announces Updated 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) said, for full year 2026, the company now expects earnings per share in a range of $3.25 to $3.35, total revenue in a range of $19.0 billion to $19.3 billion; and comparable store sales growth in a range of 5.5% to 6.5%. In July, the company anticipated: earnings per share in a range of $3.20 to $3.30, total revenue in a range of $18.9 billion to $19.2 billion, and comparable store sales growth in a range of 4.0% to 6.0%.

Net income for the third quarter increased 8%, to $786 million from $726 million, one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the third quarter increased 14% to $0.97 versus $0.85. Sales for the third quarter increased 9%, to $5.12 billion from $4.71 billion, one year ago. Comparable store sales growth was 7.2%, for the quarter.

Brad Beckham, O'Reilly's CEO, said: "Year-to-date, we have opened 173 net, new stores across North America and are on track to reach our goal of 225 to 235 net, new store openings in 2026."

At prior close on NasdaqGS, O'Reilly Automotive shares were trading at $90.44.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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