O Reilly Automotive Aktie
WKN DE: A1H5JY / ISIN: US67103H1077
|
29.10.2026 07:19:59
O'Reilly Announces Updated 2026 Guidance
(RTTNews) - O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) said, for full year 2026, the company now expects earnings per share in a range of $3.25 to $3.35, total revenue in a range of $19.0 billion to $19.3 billion; and comparable store sales growth in a range of 5.5% to 6.5%. In July, the company anticipated: earnings per share in a range of $3.20 to $3.30, total revenue in a range of $18.9 billion to $19.2 billion, and comparable store sales growth in a range of 4.0% to 6.0%.
Net income for the third quarter increased 8%, to $786 million from $726 million, one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the third quarter increased 14% to $0.97 versus $0.85. Sales for the third quarter increased 9%, to $5.12 billion from $4.71 billion, one year ago. Comparable store sales growth was 7.2%, for the quarter.
Brad Beckham, O'Reilly's CEO, said: "Year-to-date, we have opened 173 net, new stores across North America and are on track to reach our goal of 225 to 235 net, new store openings in 2026."
At prior close on NasdaqGS, O'Reilly Automotive shares were trading at $90.44.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu O Reilly Automotive Inc
Analysen zu O Reilly Automotive Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|O Reilly Automotive Inc
|78,72
|-1,06%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.