O Reilly Automotive Aktie

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WKN DE: A1H5JY / ISIN: US67103H1077

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29.04.2026 22:58:16

O'Reilly Automotive Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $604.18 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $538.48 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $4.560 billion from $4.136 billion last year.

O'Reilly Automotive earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $604.18 Mln. vs. $538.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.72 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $4.560 Bln vs. $4.136 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.15 To $ 3.25 Full year revenue guidance: $ 18.7 B To $ 19.0 B

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