WKN: 895701 / ISIN: CH0003420806

11.11.2025 07:00:03

Orell Füssli Presents Strategic Priorities until 2028

Orell Füssli AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Orell Füssli Presents Strategic Priorities until 2028

11.11.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Orell Füssli Presents Strategic Priorities until 2028

Zurich, 11 November 2025 – At today's Capital Markets Day, Orell Füssli provides insights into its business areas and presents its strategic priorities for the second half of the strategy cycle until 2028. There is a particular focus on expanding activities in the growing market for digital identities and credentials. The company confirms its ambitious targets of achieving revenue of CHF 300 million and an EBIT margin of at least 8% by 2028. It also continues to aim to distribute 60 to 80% of net profit as dividends.

Successful implementation of the growth strategy

Since launching its growth strategy in 2022, Orell Füssli has recorded an encouraging development: by the end of 2024, sales had risen by 16% and EBIT by 52% – exceeding the target range. Thanks to a diversified and resilient business model, the company is well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in existing and new markets.

The core business in the areas of security printing and book retailing is characterised by stable returns and strong cash generation. Zeiser and the publishing houses are successfully positioned in profitable niches. At the same time, the dynamically growing market for digital identities, credentials and wallets is opening up attractive opportunities for sustainable value creation.

Results to date confirm that Orell Füssli is on track to achieve its growth targets for the strategy period up to 2028. At mid-year 2025, the company raised its guidance for the full year and now expects revenue growth above the target range of 4 - 6% and an EBIT margin slightly above the previous year's level.

Developments in society strengthen Orell Füssli's position

Key social trends underscore the growing need to protect tangible and intangible assets and prevent the misuse of identities and private data. Global demand for banknotes continues to rise. At the same time, the education market is gaining momentum, driven by increased interest in lifelong learning, new commercial providers and digital learning solutions.

Digital identities, credentials and wallets are becoming an important topic for the future with great international potential. In Europe, the eIDAS 2.0 regulation is providing additional momentum, as all 27 EU member states must implement it by the end of 2026.

As a system provider for security printing and identification solutions, market leader in brick-and-mortar and online book retailing, and a major provider of Swiss learning media, Orell Füssli is ideally positioned to take advantage of these developments.

Targeted measures for the second half of the strategy period until 2028

Until 2028, Orell Füssli will focus on profitable growth, expanding its market positions and further developing its digital offerings. At the same time, the company will set clear priorities in the areas of innovation, sustainability and employer attractiveness.

Security printing and Zeiser: introduction of new innovations, ensuring high production capacity utilisation and targeted expansion of international business with security documents and track & trace software solutions from Zeiser.

Book retail: Expansion of the branch network and further strengthening of market leadership in brick-and-mortar and online business with B2B and B2C customers.

Publishing: Leveraging synergies by integrating the back offices and IT areas of the various publishing houses and expanding the digital learning offering. The strategic focus will be expanded beyond traditional learning media in order to strengthen the education portfolio as a whole.

Procivis: Establishing a strong national and international position as a provider of software solutions for digital identities and credentials. Based on the new technology platform Procivis One, collaborations with public authorities and businesses are to be expanded, thereby laying the foundation for further growth.

Daniel Link, CEO of Orell Füssli:
"We look to the future with confidence: thanks to a resilient, broadly supported business model and leading market positions, we are excellently positioned. Our solid financial foundation and profitable core business enable us to make targeted investments in innovative technologies and, with Procivis, to build a leading role in the emerging market of digital identities and credentials."

 

Agenda

Publication of Annual Report             18 March 2026
Annual General Meeting                    20 May 2026

Contact us

Orell Füssli Ltd
Phone +41 44 466 72 94
media@orellfuessli.com

 

Orell Füssli is a pioneer in the fields of security and education. With its expertise in security solutions for the state and citizens and as a leading Swiss player in the book retailing sector, Orell Füssli supports its clients with a unique and customised offering.

As a leading systems supplier of security technology and identification systems and a long-standing partner to governments, Orell Füssli sets technological standards in both analog and digital applications. In the area of security printing and serialisation, the company offers innovative printing processes, equipment and services for the production and effective protection of banknotes, value documents and identity documents.

Verifiable digital credentials represent a relevant new business area with huge international potential and will be developed in the coming years by Procivis a subsidiary of Orell Füssli.

With its attractive large-format and specialist bookstores, Orell Füssli offers a true book shopping experience. In the book retailing segment, Orell Füssli AG holds a 50% stake in Orell Füssli Thalia AG, an omnichannel company that provides an extensive offering with branches located in the German-speaking part of Switzerland and various e-commerce services. Orell Füssli Thalia AG provides also logistics and others services for libraries and the corporate sector.

With its publishing houses, Orell Füssli focusses on learning and legal media as well as books for children.

Orell Füssli was established more than 500 years ago and generates revenue of some CHF 250 million, with about 660 employees and locations in five countries. Orell Füssli is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol OFN.

 

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Orell Füssli AG
Dietzingerstrasse 3
8003 Zürich
Switzerland
Fax: 044 466 77 11
E-mail: info@orellfuessli.com
Internet: https://www.orellfuessli.com/
ISIN: CH0003420806
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2227266

 
End of News EQS News Service

2227266  11.11.2025 CET/CEST

