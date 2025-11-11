Orell Füssli AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Orell Füssli Presents Strategic Priorities until 2028



11.11.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Orell Füssli Presents Strategic Priorities until 2028

Zurich, 11 November 2025 – At today's Capital Markets Day, Orell Füssli provides insights into its business areas and presents its strategic priorities for the second half of the strategy cycle until 2028. There is a particular focus on expanding activities in the growing market for digital identities and credentials. The company confirms its ambitious targets of achieving revenue of CHF 300 million and an EBIT margin of at least 8% by 2028. It also continues to aim to distribute 60 to 80% of net profit as dividends.

Successful implementation of the growth strategy

Since launching its growth strategy in 2022, Orell Füssli has recorded an encouraging development: by the end of 2024, sales had risen by 16% and EBIT by 52% – exceeding the target range. Thanks to a diversified and resilient business model, the company is well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in existing and new markets.

The core business in the areas of security printing and book retailing is characterised by stable returns and strong cash generation. Zeiser and the publishing houses are successfully positioned in profitable niches. At the same time, the dynamically growing market for digital identities, credentials and wallets is opening up attractive opportunities for sustainable value creation.

Results to date confirm that Orell Füssli is on track to achieve its growth targets for the strategy period up to 2028. At mid-year 2025, the company raised its guidance for the full year and now expects revenue growth above the target range of 4 - 6% and an EBIT margin slightly above the previous year's level.

Developments in society strengthen Orell Füssli's position

Key social trends underscore the growing need to protect tangible and intangible assets and prevent the misuse of identities and private data. Global demand for banknotes continues to rise. At the same time, the education market is gaining momentum, driven by increased interest in lifelong learning, new commercial providers and digital learning solutions.

Digital identities, credentials and wallets are becoming an important topic for the future with great international potential. In Europe, the eIDAS 2.0 regulation is providing additional momentum, as all 27 EU member states must implement it by the end of 2026.

As a system provider for security printing and identification solutions, market leader in brick-and-mortar and online book retailing, and a major provider of Swiss learning media, Orell Füssli is ideally positioned to take advantage of these developments.

Targeted measures for the second half of the strategy period until 2028

Until 2028, Orell Füssli will focus on profitable growth, expanding its market positions and further developing its digital offerings. At the same time, the company will set clear priorities in the areas of innovation, sustainability and employer attractiveness.

Security printing and Zeiser: introduction of new innovations, ensuring high production capacity utilisation and targeted expansion of international business with security documents and track & trace software solutions from Zeiser.

Book retail: Expansion of the branch network and further strengthening of market leadership in brick-and-mortar and online business with B2B and B2C customers.

Publishing: Leveraging synergies by integrating the back offices and IT areas of the various publishing houses and expanding the digital learning offering. The strategic focus will be expanded beyond traditional learning media in order to strengthen the education portfolio as a whole.

Procivis: Establishing a strong national and international position as a provider of software solutions for digital identities and credentials. Based on the new technology platform Procivis One, collaborations with public authorities and businesses are to be expanded, thereby laying the foundation for further growth.

Daniel Link, CEO of Orell Füssli:

"We look to the future with confidence: thanks to a resilient, broadly supported business model and leading market positions, we are excellently positioned. Our solid financial foundation and profitable core business enable us to make targeted investments in innovative technologies and, with Procivis, to build a leading role in the emerging market of digital identities and credentials."

Agenda

Publication of Annual Report 18 March 2026

Annual General Meeting 20 May 2026

Contact us

Orell Füssli Ltd

Phone +41 44 466 72 94

media@orellfuessli.com