OSI Systems Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $44.68 million, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $42.38 million, or $2.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $49.68 million or $2.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $480.907 million from $411.870 million last year.

OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $44.68 Mln. vs. $42.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.55 vs. $2.46 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $480.907 Mln vs. $411.870 Mln last year.

