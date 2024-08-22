|
22.08.2024 15:11:24
OSI Systems Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $44.68 million, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $42.38 million, or $2.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $49.68 million or $2.84 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $480.907 million from $411.870 million last year.
OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $44.68 Mln. vs. $42.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.55 vs. $2.46 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $480.907 Mln vs. $411.870 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu OSI Systems Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu OSI Systems Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|OSI Systems Inc.
|137,00
|5,38%