Paccar Aktie
WKN: 861114 / ISIN: US6937181088
|
27.01.2026 14:35:32
PACCAR Earnings Decline In Q4
(RTTNews) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR), a technology company, on Tuesday reported a decline in the fourth quarter and full year compared with the year ago.
For the fourth quarter, net income decreased to $556.9 million from $872 million in the previous year.
Earnings per share were $1.06 versus $1.66 last year.
Net sales and revenue fell to $6.82 billion from $7.91 billion in the previous year.
For the full year, net income declined to $2.37 billion from $4.16 billion in the prior year.
Earnings per share were $4.51 versus $7.90 last year.
Net sales and revenue for the full year declined to $26.23 billion from $31.56 billion in the previous year.
In the pre-market trading, PACCAR is 2.63% lesser at $118.90 on the Nasdaq.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Paccar Inc.
|
27.01.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Paccar-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Paccar-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.26
|Ausblick: Paccar gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
20.01.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Paccar-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Paccar von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
13.01.26