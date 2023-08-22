PacSun Elevates Shopping Experience and Expands Its Unified Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Active® Point of Sale

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced PacSun, a leading specialty retailer of emerging youth brands and trending fashion, has selected Manhattan Active® Point of Sale to enhance its omnichannel sales strategy and deliver a seamless, unified customer shopping experience.

PacSun delivers an exclusive collection of relevant brands and styles to a community of inspired youth through its online store and more than 300 stores nationwide. By adding Point of Sale to its successful Manhattan Active Omni Order Management implementation, PacSun will enhance interactions with its customers, ensuring a consistent experience across all channels as part of its shift to unified commerce.

PacSun already leverages Manhattan Active Omni's industry-leading order management and store inventory and fulfillment capabilities. Expanding its solution set to include Manhattan Active Point of Sale rounds out the company’s omnichannel offerings and gives associates a single, intuitive experience across all in-store selling, engagement and fulfillment functions. This solution helps PacSun deliver a more personalized and modern shopping experience to consumers at the most important touchpoint – the point of sale.

"The addition of Manhattan Active Point of Sale is a pivotal moment for PacSun as we solidify our position as a leader in unified commerce,” said Shirley Gao, CIO of PacSun. "We highly value the comprehensive and robust nature of the entire suite of Manhattan Active Omni solutions, including Point of Sale. This powerful application gives us access to advanced Omnicart capabilities, customer interaction insights, clienteling, customer-controlled fulfillment and endless aisle functionality to deliver an advanced omnichannel shopping experience to our customers.”

"With Manhattan Active Point of Sale in place, PacSun is well-positioned to continue its success as a leading fashion destination for both Gen Z and Millennial shoppers,” said Bob Howell, executive vice president of Americas for Manhattan Associates. "We are proud to support this innovative retailer, and we are delighted they chose our next generation point of sale solution.”

ABOUT PACSUN

PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, PacSun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

