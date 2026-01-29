Parker Hannifin Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $26.26 to $26.86 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $30.40 to $31.00 per share on total sales growth of 5.5 to 7.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $25.53 to $26.33 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $29.60 to $30.40 per share on sales growth of 4 to 7 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $30.33 per share on a sales growth of 6.32 percent to $21.10 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, PH is trading on the NYSE at $945.15, up $28.77 or 3.14 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com