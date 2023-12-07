Partners Group announces updates to its Executive Team

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, today announces several rotations within its Executive Team.

Juri Jenkner, Partner, will take on the newly created role of President of Partners Group from 1 January 2024. In this role, Mr. Jenkner will drive the execution of corporate and business development initiatives, working closely with the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman. He will remain a Global Investment Committee member and Co-Head of Investments, with overall responsibility for the firm's Private Infrastructure, Private Real Estate, and Private Debt businesses. Mr. Jenkner will also act as Chair of Partners Group's Private Infrastructure business.

Esther Peiner will become Partner, Head of Private Infrastructure, and will join the Executive Team from 1 January 2024, subject to FINMA approval. Ms. Peiner joined Partners Group in 2015 and is a member of the Private Infrastructure and Global Investment Committees. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the firm's portfolio companies EOLO, atNorth, Lifelink, and CapeOmega. In her new role, she will assume operational responsibility for Partners Group's Private Infrastructure business, reporting into Mr. Jenkner.

Kirsta Anderson, Partner and Chief People Officer, will transition into an Advisory Partner function and rotate out of the Executive Team as of 31 January 2024. Ms. Anderson joined Partners Group in 2020 to lead a cultural transformation designed to support the firm's continued growth and embed its HR Talent strategy into the broader Executive Team mandate. With the conclusion of this project, Ms. Anderson will continue to provide advisory services to Partners Group on employee engagement-related topics as well as to portfolio companies. HR Operations and Rewards will transfer into Group Finance.

As previously announced, Joris Gröflin will join Partners Group as Partner, Chief Financial Officer, and member of the Executive Team with effect from 1 January 2024.

Partners Group's Executive Team members as of 1 February 2024: