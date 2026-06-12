Partners Group Aktie

Partners Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0JJY6 / ISIN: CH0024608827

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.06.2026 21:00:13

Partners Group statement regarding its evergreen vehicles

Partners Group / Key word(s): Funds
Partners Group statement regarding its evergreen vehicles

12.06.2026 / 21:00 CET/CEST

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 12 June 2026

<div> <!-- sh_cad_2 --><p><span><span>Partners Group is issuing this statement following media interest in unfounded market rumors alleging that the firm is considering additional liquidity restrictions on or freezing its evergreen vehicles. <a href="/aktien/partners_group-aktie">Partners Group</a> has no intention of altering any documented liquidity mechanisms and has no plans to freeze any of its evergreen vehicles, given their portfolios are healthy and they have sufficient liquidity in line with the target allocations.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_3 --></p> <p> </p> <p><span><span>The two evergreen funds in question have achieved returns of approximately 5x since inception and have delivered robust performance in 2025, generating around 15% in realizations with similar expectations for 2026. Both funds’ current liquidity positions are further supported by ongoing distributions from their underlying portfolios (c. 15% in 2025 and 8% YTD in 2026) as well as undrawn credit facilities. Both funds continue to invest and remain open for subscriptions.</span></span> <div class="ad-wrapper-aut-sidebar"> <div id="adnz_m_rectangle_2"></div> </div> </p> <p> </p> <p><span><span>Partners Group also reconfirms its previously communicated financial guidance.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_5 --></p> </div> </div><div markup="footer"><p><span><span><span><strong>About Partners Group</strong></span><br/><span>Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2’000 professionals and over USD 185 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit</span><span> </span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9a656233df69a58dcbe72431c9452591&application_id=2345460&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" target="_blank" title="https://www.partnersgroup.com/" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span><u>www.partnersgroup.com</u></span></a><span> </span><span>or follow us on</span><span> </span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7ab37d436186f85f9b01d8a03a606755&application_id=2345460&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" target="_blank" title="https://www.linkedin.com/company/partners-group/" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span><u>LinkedIn</u></span></a><span>.</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_6 --></p> <p><span><span><span><span><strong>Shareholder relations contact</strong></span><br/><span>Dr. Adrien-Paul Lambillon</span><br/><span>Phone: +44 207 575 2590</span><br/><span>Email: </span></span><a href="mailto:adrien-paul.lambillon@partnersgroup.com" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span><u>adrien-paul.lambillon@partnersgroup.com</u></span></a></span></span><!-- sh_cad_7 --></p> <p><span><span><span><strong>Media relations contact</strong><br/> Alec Zimmermann<br/> Phone: +41 41 784 69 68<br/> Email: </span></span></span><span><span><a href="mailto:alec.zimmermann@partnersgroup.com" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span><u>alec.zimmermann@partnersgroup.com</u></span></a></span></span><!-- sh_cad_8 --></p> </div></div> <br/><hr/><p> End of Media Release<br/> View original content: <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0ae2f885a56c7611e147e2b7c330e9cd&application_id=2345460&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" target="_blank">EQS News</a> <!-- sh_cad_9 --></p> <hr/></td> </tr></table><table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Language:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">English</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Company:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">Partners Group</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Zugerstrasse 57</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">6341 Baar</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Switzerland</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Phone:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+41 41 784 60 00</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Fax:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+ 41 41 784 60 01</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">E-mail:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Internet:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">ISIN:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">CH0024608827</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Valor:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">2460882 </td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">Listed:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">SIX Swiss Exchange</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">EQS News ID:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">2345460</td> </tr></table><br/><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"/> </tr></table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"> </td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">End of News</td> <td align="left" valign="top">EQS News Service</td> </tr></table><table border="0" width="600" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td> <hr/></td> </tr></table><!-- sh_cad_10 --><p> 2345460  12.06.2026 CET/CEST </p> <img src="https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2345460&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a" alt=" " width="0" height="0" border="0"/> </div> <div class="col-md-12 col-xs-12 blue-link"> <div> <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" style="float: left; padding-right: 26px;"> <img src="https://images.finanzen.at/images/unsortiert/wertpapierdepot-absichern-aktienchart-boerse-750493204-260.jpg"> </a> <div class="clear"></div> <strong> <a class="news_title" href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"> Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien! </a> <br> </strong> <span> Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere">Aktien</a> erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu! <br> </span> <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" class="float-right"> Jetzt informieren! </a> </div> </div> </div> <script> if (!$(".entry-content img").hasClass("img-responsive")) { $(".entry-content img").addClass("img-responsive"); } </script> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Partners Group statement regarding its evergreen vehicles", "datePublished": "2026-06-12T19:00:13.0000000Z", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://www.finanzen.at/nachrichten/aktien/partners-group-statement-regarding-its-evergreen-vehicles-1036246911", "author": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "EQS Group" }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "EQS Group", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://styles.finanzen.at/cache/css/dist/images/logo-finanzen-ch.svg", "width": "3.125rem", "height": "23.75rem" } } } </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div id="fin-mgid-1904702"></div> <script> var winW = window.innerWidth || window.document.documentElement.clientWidth || window.document.body.clientWidth; var winVp = ((window.screen && screen.availWidth && (screen.availWidth < 992)) || winW < 992) ? 'm' : 'd'; if (winVp == "d") { let finMgidWidget = document.getElementById("fin-mgid-1904702"); finMgidWidget.setAttribute("data-widget-id", "1904702"); finMgidWidget.setAttribute("data-type", "_mgwidget"); (function (w, q) { w[q] = w[q] || []; w[q].push(["_mgc.load"]) })(window, "_mgq"); } </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box"> <div class="div_inline"> <div> <h2 class="box-headline"> Nachrichten zu Partners Group AG </h2> </div> <a href="/nachrichten/partners_group" title="Nachrichten zu Partners Group AG" class="headline footer-more">mehr Nachrichten</a></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <ul class="box-nav" id="detail-navigation"> <li class="active" id="relevantNews"> <a data-toggle="pill">Relevant</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="allNews"> <a data-toggle="pill">Alle</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="companyNews"> <a data-toggle="pill">vom Unternehmen</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class=" last" id="helpNews"> <a data-toggle="pill"><span><div class="image_icon_questionmark"></div></span></a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> </ul> <div id="detail-news-table" class="table-responsive"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-6 col-xs-12"> <div class="teaser"> <div class="teaser-img"> <a href="/nachrichten/aktien/smi-titel-partners-group-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-hatte-ein-partners-group-investment-von-vor-10-jahren-abgeworfen-1036241630"> <img alt="" class="lazy img-responsive" data-original="https://images.finanzen.at/images/unsortiert/partners-group-logo-660.jpg" src="data:image/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP///yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7" style="width: 95%" title="Performance im Blick: SMI-Titel Partners Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Partners Group-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen" /> </a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-6 col-xs-12"> <div class="teaser"> <a class="teaser-headline" href="/nachrichten/aktien/smi-titel-partners-group-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-hatte-ein-partners-group-investment-von-vor-10-jahren-abgeworfen-1036241630" title="Performance im Blick: SMI-Titel Partners Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Partners Group-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen">SMI-Titel Partners Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Partners Group-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen</a> <p> <span class="newsLeadWords">Performance im Blick</span> <a class="link" href="/nachrichten/aktien/smi-titel-partners-group-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-hatte-ein-partners-group-investment-von-vor-10-jahren-abgeworfen-1036241630">Vor Jahren Partners Group-Aktien gekauft: So viel hätten Investoren verdient. </a> </p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="spacer-20"></div> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom table-hover"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="external_news_indicator" /> <col class="last" /> </colgroup> <tr> <td > 12.06.26<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/partners-group-statement-regarding-its-evergreen-vehicles-1036246911" title="Partners Group statement regarding its evergreen vehicles">Partners Group statement regarding its evergreen vehicles</a> <span class="news_source">(EQS Group)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 12.06.26<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/sli-aktuell-sli-zum-ende-des-freitagshandels-mit-gewinnen-1036246380" title="SLI aktuell: SLI zum Ende des Freitagshandels mit Gewinnen">SLI aktuell: SLI zum Ende des Freitagshandels mit Gewinnen</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 12.06.26<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/freundlicher-handel-in-zuerich-smi-liegt-letztendlich-im-plus-1036246382" title="Freundlicher Handel in Zürich: SMI liegt letztendlich im Plus">Freundlicher Handel in Zürich: SMI liegt letztendlich im Plus</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 12.06.26<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/pluszeichen-in-zuerich-nachmittags-pluszeichen-im-sli-1036245807" title="Pluszeichen in Zürich: nachmittags Pluszeichen im SLI">Pluszeichen in Zürich: nachmittags Pluszeichen im SLI</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 12.06.26<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a