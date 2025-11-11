Patrizia Raises FY EBITDA Guidance

(RTTNews) - Patrizia AG (PTZIF) Tuesday raised its guidance for EBITDA and EBITDA margin and specified guidance for assets under management (AUM) for the 2025 financial year.

EBITDA is now expected in a range between 50.0 million - 65.0 million euros, up from the prior estimate of 40.0 million - 60.0 million euros, due to ongoing cost discipline and the positive financial performance in the first nine months of 2025.

Accordingly, the EBITDA margin is now expected in a range between 19.0% - 24.0%, up from the prior estimate of 15.2% - 20.8%.

The AUM guidance is specified to a range between 56.0 billion - 60.0 billion euros, compared to the prior range of 58.0 billion - 62.0 billion euros, due to lower than anticipated equity raised, investment activities for clients and currency effects.

In the first nine months of 2025, EBITDA rose to 44.6 million euros, compared to 6.7 million euros last year, while the EBITDA margin increased to 22.1% from 3.5%. This is primarily attributable to strict cost discipline and an improved co-investment result.

AUM grew to 56.3 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to the previous quarter of 55.9 billion euros, but was slightly below the figure at the end of 2024 of 56.4 billion euros.