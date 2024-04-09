|
09.04.2024 13:26:37
Pfizer Reports Positive Results From Phase 3 Abrysvo Vaccine Study
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) revealed positive immunogenicity and safety results from the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of Abrysvo vaccine.
The MONeT trial assessed the effectiveness of its respiratory syncytial virus or RSV vaccine Abrysvo against a placebo in adults aged 18 to 59.
The study successfully met its co-primary immunogenicity and primary safety goals, with participants experiencing at least a four-fold increase in serum neutralizing titers for RSV-A and RSV-B one month after receiving Abrysvo compared to before vaccination.
The company stated that the vaccine was well-received and showed an immune response comparable to that of adults aged 60 and above, for whom the vaccine is already approved.
Pfizer plans to present the trial findings to request expanded approval of the vaccine to extend the age range from the current indication of 18 years and above.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pfizer Inc.
|24,51
|0,37%
