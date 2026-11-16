Pool Aktie
WKN DE: A0JMVJ / ISIN: US73278L1052
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16.11.2026 22:36:52
Pool To Acquire Team Horner
(RTTNews) - Pool Corporation (POOL) has agreed to acquire Team Horner Group, a Florida-based swimming pool products distributor operating as HornerXpress.
The company supplies pool equipment, chemicals and other products through 18 sales centers, mainly in Florida.
POOLCORP CEO John B. Watwood said the acquisition will strengthen customer service, improve product availability and expand distribution efficiency. He also praised Team Horner's employees, industry expertise and strong customer and supplier relationships, welcoming them to POOLCORP.
The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
On Nasdaq, the shares for Marvell are trading 0.01 percent up at $212.38 in the after hours.
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