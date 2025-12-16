Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

16.12.2025 17:52:45

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

16-Dec-2025 / 16:52 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

16 December 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

16 December 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

65,000

Highest price paid per share:

121.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

117.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

119.2692p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,064,588 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,676,988 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,676,988 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

119.2692p

65,000

 

Individual information:

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

456

120.60

09:53:45

00366130806TRLO1

XLON

174

120.60

09:53:45

00366130805TRLO1

XLON

2511

121.00

09:53:45

00366130807TRLO1

XLON

7420

121.00

09:53:45

00366130808TRLO1

XLON

374

120.60

09:53:51

00366130855TRLO1

XLON

111

120.60

09:53:51

00366130856TRLO1

XLON

149

120.60

09:53:51

00366130857TRLO1

XLON

140

120.60

09:59:03

00366133322TRLO1

XLON

659

120.40

09:59:03

00366133323TRLO1

XLON

659

120.20

09:59:03

00366133324TRLO1

XLON

660

119.80

10:05:10

00366133642TRLO1

XLON

352

119.80

10:06:38

00366133683TRLO1

XLON

321

120.20

10:21:37

00366134251TRLO1

XLON

439

120.20

10:21:37

00366134252TRLO1

XLON

200

120.20

10:21:37

00366134253TRLO1

XLON

628

119.80

10:29:10

00366134666TRLO1

XLON

606

120.00

10:42:34

00366135267TRLO1

XLON

600

120.00

10:49:51

00366135559TRLO1

XLON

1

120.00

10:54:45

00366135721TRLO1

XLON

600

120.00

10:55:10

00366135759TRLO1

XLON

19

120.00

10:55:10

00366135760TRLO1

XLON

635

119.60

11:12:11

00366136493TRLO1

XLON

639

119.60

11:12:12

00366136495TRLO1

XLON

79

119.60

11:13:00

00366136517TRLO1

XLON

165

119.60

11:13:00

00366136518TRLO1

XLON

306

119.60

11:13:00

00366136519TRLO1

XLON

607

119.40

11:13:00

00366136520TRLO1

XLON

607

119.20

11:13:02

00366136522TRLO1

XLON

136

118.80

11:51:33

00366137692TRLO1

XLON

383

119.20

12:00:38

00366137918TRLO1

XLON

24

119.20

12:00:38

00366137919TRLO1

XLON

654

119.00

12:08:16

00366138079TRLO1

XLON

653

119.00

12:08:16

00366138080TRLO1

XLON

501

119.20

12:19:45

00366138359TRLO1

XLON

192

119.20

12:19:45

00366138360TRLO1

XLON

1

119.00

12:19:49

00366138362TRLO1

XLON

592

119.40

12:37:34

00366139004TRLO1

XLON

75

119.40

12:37:34

00366139005TRLO1

XLON

139

119.20

12:37:35

00366139006TRLO1

XLON

1281

119.60

12:39:11

00366139043TRLO1

XLON

166

119.60

12:39:11

00366139044TRLO1

XLON

3229

119.40

13:00:51

00366139576TRLO1

XLON

632

120.20

13:31:03

00366140600TRLO1

XLON

146

120.40

13:36:04

00366140779TRLO1

XLON

95

120.60

13:36:04

00366140780TRLO1

XLON

558

120.60

13:36:04

00366140781TRLO1

XLON

655

120.00

13:36:17

00366140785TRLO1

XLON

621

119.80

13:38:45

00366140904TRLO1

XLON

645

119.20

13:48:04

00366141098TRLO1

XLON

644

119.20

13:48:04

00366141099TRLO1

XLON

644

119.20

13:48:04

00366141100TRLO1

XLON

645

119.20

13:48:04

00366141101TRLO1

XLON

644

119.20

13:48:04

00366141102TRLO1

XLON

608

119.00

13:52:52

00366141222TRLO1

XLON

608

119.00

13:52:52

00366141223TRLO1

XLON

629

118.80

14:01:24

00366141509TRLO1

XLON

432

118.80

14:10:42

00366141792TRLO1

XLON

432

118.60

14:18:49

00366142116TRLO1

XLON

97

118.60

14:18:49

00366142117TRLO1

XLON

91

118.60

14:28:34

00366142399TRLO1

XLON

107

118.60

14:28:34

00366142400TRLO1

XLON

636

118.80

14:42:15

00366143144TRLO1

XLON

661

118.60

14:42:15

00366143145TRLO1

XLON

283

118.20

14:43:45

00366143216TRLO1

XLON

1171

119.20

14:50:27

00366143573TRLO1

XLON

547

119.20

14:50:27

00366143574TRLO1

XLON

1257

119.20

14:51:22

00366143636TRLO1

XLON

1322

118.80

14:52:19

00366143694TRLO1

XLON

1301

118.40

14:55:16

00366143924TRLO1

XLON

647

118.40

14:55:49

00366143953TRLO1

XLON

645

118.40

14:58:52

00366144192TRLO1

XLON

646

118.20

15:10:17

00366144954TRLO1

XLON

451

118.20

15:10:17

00366144955TRLO1

XLON

451

118.00

15:15:45

00366145295TRLO1

XLON

195

118.00

15:15:45

00366145296TRLO1

XLON

646

118.00

15:15:45

00366145297TRLO1

XLON

614

117.80

15:15:55

00366145313TRLO1

XLON

1429

118.00

15:22:00

00366145596TRLO1

XLON

677

118.20

15:22:33

00366145616TRLO1

XLON

637

118.20

15:23:01

00366145625TRLO1

XLON

53

118.60

15:24:09

00366145699TRLO1

XLON

2553

118.20

15:24:16

00366145703TRLO1

XLON

614

118.20

15:24:19

00366145704TRLO1

XLON

645

118.20

15:25:10

00366145759TRLO1

XLON

1294

118.40

15:49:29

00366146930TRLO1

XLON

652

118.40

15:50:41

00366146979TRLO1

XLON

653

118.40

15:50:41

00366146980TRLO1

XLON

617

118.60

16:13:45

00366148257TRLO1

XLON

68

119.00

16:15:00

00366148311TRLO1

XLON

626

118.60

16:15:00

00366148312TRLO1

XLON

628

118.40

16:16:12

00366148490TRLO1

XLON

401

118.20

16:16:43

00366148513TRLO1

XLON

247

118.20

16:16:43

00366148514TRLO1

XLON

616

118.00

16:18:28

00366148637TRLO1

XLON

3496

118.00

16:18:28

00366148638TRLO1

XLON

545

117.80

16:18:28

00366148639TRLO1

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 411676
EQS News ID: 2246790

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

