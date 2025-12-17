Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

17.12.2025 18:10:56

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

17-Dec-2025 / 17:10 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

17 December 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

17 December 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

53,278

Highest price paid per share:

120.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

118.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

118.9582p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,117,866 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,623,710 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,623,710 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

118.9582p

53,278

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

380

118.80

08:24:47

00366233399TRLO1

XLON

655

118.20

08:24:47

00366233400TRLO1

XLON

655

118.40

08:24:47

00366233401TRLO1

XLON

78

118.00

08:59:18

00366251335TRLO1

XLON

609

118.20

09:00:33

00366252083TRLO1

XLON

644

119.00

09:14:17

00366261756TRLO1

XLON

2211

120.00

09:14:20

00366261781TRLO1

XLON

644

119.40

09:14:21

00366261785TRLO1

XLON

610

119.20

09:14:21

00366261799TRLO1

XLON

576

118.80

09:14:30

00366261898TRLO1

XLON

525

118.80

09:14:32

00366261906TRLO1

XLON

79

118.80

09:14:32

00366261907TRLO1

XLON

616

119.60

09:19:48

00366265354TRLO1

XLON

651

119.40

09:19:49

00366265365TRLO1

XLON

655

119.40

09:24:53

00366268649TRLO1

XLON

616

119.40

09:25:57

00366269476TRLO1

XLON

653

119.20

09:28:32

00366271077TRLO1

XLON

659

119.20

09:58:00

00366288905TRLO1

XLON

607

119.00

10:03:21

00366289670TRLO1

XLON

625

118.80

11:02:40

00366292627TRLO1

XLON

664

118.60

11:07:20

00366292874TRLO1

XLON

654

118.60

11:10:04

00366293026TRLO1

XLON

1186

119.00

11:10:07

00366293028TRLO1

XLON

656

118.80

11:10:19

00366293040TRLO1

XLON

226

118.80

11:10:53

00366293083TRLO1

XLON

445

118.80

11:10:53

00366293084TRLO1

XLON

658

118.60

11:12:26

00366293178TRLO1

XLON

657

118.60

11:12:26

00366293179TRLO1

XLON

1283

118.80

11:12:28

00366293182TRLO1

XLON

1306

119.00

11:13:02

00366293225TRLO1

XLON

644

118.60

11:32:14

00366294121TRLO1

XLON

644

118.60

11:32:14

00366294122TRLO1

XLON

644

118.80

12:02:08

00366295368TRLO1

XLON

628

118.60

12:09:39

00366295831TRLO1

XLON

350

118.60

12:09:39

00366295832TRLO1

XLON

294

118.60

12:09:39

00366295833TRLO1

XLON

350

118.60

12:09:39

00366295834TRLO1

XLON

629

118.40

12:09:40

00366295836TRLO1

XLON

18

118.40

12:09:40

00366295837TRLO1

XLON

609

118.20

12:15:34

00366296207TRLO1

XLON

608

118.40

12:36:31

00366296863TRLO1

XLON

608

118.40

12:36:31

00366296864TRLO1

XLON

1314

118.20

12:49:50

00366297367TRLO1

XLON

611

118.80

13:31:40

00366298809TRLO1

XLON

618

118.60

13:43:58

00366299147TRLO1

XLON

1540

119.20

13:59:25

00366299723TRLO1

XLON

28

119.20

14:06:12

00366300187TRLO1

XLON

584

119.20

14:06:12

00366300188TRLO1

XLON

611

119.00

14:08:44

00366300272TRLO1

XLON

627

118.60

14:14:28

00366300596TRLO1

XLON

627

118.60

14:14:28

00366300597TRLO1

XLON

661

118.80

14:27:52

00366301265TRLO1

XLON

1

118.80

14:34:38

00366301979TRLO1

XLON

1356

120.40

14:50:26

00366302864TRLO1

XLON

647

120.00

14:50:26

00366302865TRLO1

XLON

647

119.60

14:50:36

00366302878TRLO1

XLON

630

119.40

14:55:13

00366303150TRLO1

XLON

630

119.40

14:55:13

00366303151TRLO1

XLON

616

119.20

14:55:46

00366303205TRLO1

XLON

1216

119.40

15:17:58

00366304384TRLO1

XLON

1

119.60

15:17:58

00366304385TRLO1

XLON

1

119.40

15:18:37

00366304401TRLO1

XLON

1215

119.40

15:18:37

00366304402TRLO1

XLON

650

119.40

15:30:54

00366304946TRLO1

XLON

615

119.00

15:35:41

00366305124TRLO1

XLON

614

119.00

15:35:41

00366305125TRLO1

XLON

2507

118.80

15:45:08

00366305480TRLO1

XLON

2433

118.60

15:45:09

00366305481TRLO1

XLON

646

118.60

15:51:05

00366305638TRLO1

XLON

619

118.80

15:52:42

00366305696TRLO1

XLON

153

118.80

15:52:43

00366305697TRLO1

XLON

1988

118.60

15:52:43

00366305698TRLO1

XLON

112

119.00

16:01:08

00366306041TRLO1

XLON

35

119.00

16:01:56

00366306088TRLO1

XLON

631

118.80

16:15:05

00366306844TRLO1

XLON

518

118.80

16:15:05

00366306845TRLO1

XLON

113

118.80

16:15:05

00366306846TRLO1

XLON

631

118.80

16:15:05

00366306847TRLO1

XLON

323

119.20

16:15:56

00366306948TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 411835
EQS News ID: 2247690

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

