|
20.03.2024 22:46:31
Power Integrations Inc. Q4 Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled C$409 million, or C$0.63 per share. This compares with C$106 million, or C$0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Power Integrations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$579 million or C$0.89 per share for the period.
Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): C$409 Mln. vs. C$106 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.63 vs. C$0.16 last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!