Power Integrations to Present at UBS Technology Conference

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced a webcast of the company’s presentation at the UBS Global Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on November 29, 2023 at 8:15 a.m. Mountain time. The live webcast will be available at the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.

Nachrichten