15.07.2024 23:30:00
Power Integrations to Release Second-Quarter Financial Results on August 6
Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) will release its second-quarter financial results after market hours on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, and will host a conference call that day beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. A live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investor website at https://investors.power.com.
Members of the investment community can join the telephonic conference call by clicking this link, which will be activated 30 minutes prior to the start of the call. Users will be prompted to enter a phone number and will then receive a call connecting them to the live conference call. The link will be accessible from the company’s investor website beginning at 1:00 p.m. Pacific time on August 6.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.
Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
